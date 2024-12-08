Joke of the Day for December 8, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a potty joke! Here's one to make you smile for Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one embarrassed toilet say to the other?
Answer: "You look bit flushed!"
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/note thanun