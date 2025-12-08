Joke of the Day for December 8, 2025: A flying funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with some fun! Here's a buzzing silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a bee that lives in America?
A USB.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/R.D. Smith