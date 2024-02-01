Joke of the Day for February 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a short silly! Here's a deep cut to make you grin.

Question: Why do scissors always hang up the phone first?

Joke of the Day for January 24, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 25, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 26, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 27, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for January 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 30, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for January 31, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

