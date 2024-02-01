Joke of the Day for February 1, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a short silly! Here's a deep cut to make you grin.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do scissors always hang up the phone first?
Answer: Because they're always cutting things short.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
