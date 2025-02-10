Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here to kick your week off right! Here are some animal antics to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are roosters always invited to events?

Answer: Because they're peck-tacular at parties.

Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025.
Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025.  © Unsplash/Vidi Drone

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday
Joke of the Day for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to kick off Super Bowl Sunday Joke of the Day for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to kick off Super Bowl Sunday
Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 6, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 6, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 6, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 6, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Vidi Drone

More on Joke of the Day: