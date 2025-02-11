Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world! Here's a starry silly to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why does a rock in outer space taste better than a rock on the Earth?
Answer: It's a little meteor.
