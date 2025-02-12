Joke of the Day for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is a-moo-sing! Here are some animal antics to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened when things got wild at the cow farm?
Answer: It was udder pandemonium!
