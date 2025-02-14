Joke of the Day for February 14, 2025: Celebrate Valentine's Day with some jokes

Today's free joke for Valentine's Day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Happy Valentine's Day! Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your heart with love and laughs, so send this to your sweetie to make them smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call two birds in love?

Answer: Tweethearts.

