Joke of the Day for February 14, 2025: Celebrate Valentine's Day with some jokes
Happy Valentine's Day! Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your heart with love and laughs, so send this to your sweetie to make them smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call two birds in love?
Answer: Tweethearts.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Laura Ockel