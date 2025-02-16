Joke of the Day for February 16, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh on Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is a sss-illy one! Here's one to make your Sunday Funday brighter.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of coffee to snakes love?
Answer: Hiss-presso.
