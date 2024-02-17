Joke of the Day for February 17, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the pet owner say to his cat when he left the house?

Answer: "Have a mice day!"

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday!  © Unsplash/Danny Trujillo

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day
Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 11, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 11, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 10, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 10, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for February 9, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 9, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Danny Trujillo

More on Joke of the Day: