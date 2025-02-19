Joke of the Day for February 19, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day his swimming with sillies. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is the ocean so strong?
Answer: Because it has a lot of mussels.
