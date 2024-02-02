Joke of the Day for February 2, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a sleepy silly! Here's one that won't have you snoozing on some laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the lady seen running around her bed?

Answer: She was trying to catch up with her sleep.

Today's Joke of the Day is a sleepy silly!

