Joke of the Day for February 2, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a sleepy silly! Here's one that won't have you snoozing on some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the lady seen running around her bed?
Answer: She was trying to catch up with her sleep.
