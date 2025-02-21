Joke of the Day for February 21, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some canned laughter. Here's a bubbly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the can crusher quit his job?
Answer: Because it was soda pressing.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/James Yarema