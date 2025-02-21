Joke of the Day for February 21, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some canned laughter. Here's a bubbly silly to make you smile.

Question: Why did the can crusher quit his job?

Joke of the Day for February 17, 2025: Jokes to make you laugh for Presidents' Day

Joke of the Night for February 17, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh away Presidents' Day

Joke of the Day for February 18, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for February 18, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 19, 2025: The best animal jokes to help you go bananas!

Joke of the Day for February 20, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 20, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

