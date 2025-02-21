Joke of the Day for February 21, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some canned laughter. Here's a bubbly silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the can crusher quit his job?

Answer: Because it was soda pressing.

Joke of the Day for February 21, 2025.  © Unsplash/James Yarema

