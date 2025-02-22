Joke of the Day for February 22, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some kitty sillies. Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a cat’s favorite type of exercise?
Answer: Paw-lates.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Adhitya Sibikumar