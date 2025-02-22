Joke of the Day for February 22, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some kitty sillies. Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a cat’s favorite type of exercise?

Answer: Paw-lates.

Joke of the Day for February 22, 2025.
Joke of the Day for February 22, 2025.  © Unsplash/Adhitya Sibikumar

Check out more jokes here:

