Joke of the Day for February 23, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some wintry fun. Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Snow.
Snow who?
Snowbody home!
Cover photo: unsplash/Aaron Burden