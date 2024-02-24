Joke of the Day for February 24, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's favorite day: Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.

Question: Where can a cat go when it loses its tail?

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 20, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 21, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 21, 2024: Get your nightly funny on

Joke of the Day for February 22, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 22, 2024: Get your nightly funny on

Joke of the Day for February 23, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 23, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

