Joke of the Day for February 24, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's favorite day: Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where can a cat go when it loses its tail?
Answer: A retail store!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Fink