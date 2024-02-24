Joke of the Day for February 24, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's favorite day: Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where can a cat go when it loses its tail?

Answer: A retail store!

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday!  © Unsplash/Jonathan Fink

