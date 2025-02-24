Joke of the Day for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is delivering some Monday funnies. Here's a silly to kick your week off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of shoes are made from banana peels?
Answer: Slippers.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: unsplash/Louis Hansel