Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is leaping with laughs! Here's a scaly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the reptile's favorite film?
Answer: The Lizard of Oz.
