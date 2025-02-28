Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a-moosing! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do cows love to use when they text?

Answer: Emooojis.

Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025.
Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025.  © Unsplash/Artem Makarov

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to make you go nuts with laughs! Joke of the Night for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to make you go nuts with laughs!
Joke of the Day for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Artem Makarov

More on Joke of the Day: