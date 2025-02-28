Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a-moosing! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Question: What do cows love to use when they text?
Answer: Emooojis.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Artem Makarov