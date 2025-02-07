Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day isn't baaaaa-d, it's the GOAT! Enjoy a laugh and pass on a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do the go-with-the-flow farm animals say?

Answer: "Whatever floats your goat!"

Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Strvnge Films

