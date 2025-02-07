Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day isn't baaaaa-d, it's the GOAT! Enjoy a laugh and pass on a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do the go-with-the-flow farm animals say?
Answer: "Whatever floats your goat!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Strvnge Films