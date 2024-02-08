Joke of the Day for February 8, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is running away with the funnies! Here's a scholarly silly to leave you in stiches.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a marathon runner's favorite subject in school?
Answer: Jog-raphy.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jenny Hill