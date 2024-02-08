Joke of the Day for February 8, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is running away with the funnies! Here's a scholarly silly to leave you in stiches.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a marathon runner's favorite subject in school?

Answer: Jog-raphy.

Today's Joke of the Day is running away with the funnies!  © Unsplash/Jenny Hill

