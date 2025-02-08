Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a roaring funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a lion that rules the jungle?

Answer: The emper-roar.

Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025.

