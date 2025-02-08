Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a roaring funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a lion that rules the jungle?
Answer: The emper-roar.
