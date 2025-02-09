Joke of the Day for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to kick off Super Bowl Sunday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Super Bowl Sunday! Here's one kicking off the laughs to drive some smiles.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do football players love road trips?
Answer: Because they make every drive count!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dave Adamson