Joke of the Day for January 1, 2026: Kickstart the new year with a funny
Happy New Year! Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate. Here's one to kickstart your 2026 with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
What does a field grow on January 1?
New Year’s hay.
Cover photo: Unsplash/BoliviaInteligente