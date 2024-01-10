Joke of the Day for January 10, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is charging ahead with the laughs! Here's a full force funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best way to stop a bull from charging?
Answer: Cancel his credit card.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Niklas Bischop