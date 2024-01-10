Joke of the Day for January 10, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is charging ahead with the laughs! Here's a full force funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's the best way to stop a bull from charging?

Answer: Cancel his credit card.

Today's Joke of the Day is charging full force ahead with the funnies!  © Unsplash/Niklas Bischop

