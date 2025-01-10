Joke of the Day for January 10, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a whale tale! Here's a silly swimming with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the fish say to the whale?
Answer: "Oh, what are you blubbering about?"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Bart