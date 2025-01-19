Joke of the Day for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is lighting up the laughs! Here's a funny to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the easiest building to lift?
Answer: A lighthouse.
