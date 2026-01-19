Joke of the Day for January 19, 2026: Start your week with a laugh
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a laugh! Here's one that's up to some animal antics.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a dancing sheep?
A baa-llerina.
