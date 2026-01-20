Joke of the Day for January 20, 2026: A cheeky chic chuckle.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a cheeky chic chuckler! Here's one hatching some laughs.

How do baby chicks get out of their shells?

Joke of the Day for January 15, 2026: Sailing in with some silly

Joke of the Day for January 17, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Joke of the Night for January 17, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

Joke of the Day for January 19, 2026: Start your week with a laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

