Joke of the Day for January 20, 2026: A cheeky chic chuckle
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a cheeky chic chuckler! Here's one hatching some laughs.
Joke of the Day
How do baby chicks get out of their shells?
They follow the eggs-it signs.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Omar Lopez-Rincon