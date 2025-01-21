Joke of the Day for January 21, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on
Woof! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's one that's doggone funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why didn’t the dog want to play football?
Answer: It was a Boxer.
