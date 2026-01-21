Joke of the Day for January 21, 2026: Get your funny on
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a funny that's deadly. Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What happens if you're thinking about putting ashes in a glass urn?
It remains to be seen.
