Joke of the Day for January 21, 2026: Get your funny on.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a funny that's deadly. Here's one to make you chuckle.

It remains to be seen.

What happens if you're thinking about putting ashes in a glass urn?

Joke of the Day for January 17, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Joke of the Night for January 17, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

Joke of the Day for January 19, 2026: Start your week with a laugh

Joke of the Night for January 20, 2026: Splish splashing some silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

