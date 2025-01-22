Joke of the Day for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Brrr! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to warm you up with some laughs. Here's a chilly one to make you chuckle.
Question: How do mountains stay warm during the winter?
Answer: They put on their snowcaps.
