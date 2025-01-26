Joke of the Day for January 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Leapin' lizards! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What would you find on a lizard's floor?
Answer: Rep-tiles.
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode