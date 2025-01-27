Joke of the Day for January 27, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Moo! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for some laughs on a Monday. Here's an animal funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of magazines do cows read?
Answer: Cattlelogs.
