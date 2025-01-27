Joke of the Day for January 27, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Moo! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for some laughs on a Monday. Here's an animal funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What kind of magazines do cows read?

Answer: Cattlelogs.

Joke of the Day for January 27, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 27, 2025.

Check out more jokes here:

