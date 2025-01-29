Joke of the Day for January 29, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on
Woof woof! Today's Joke of the Day is paw-sitively funny. Here's a slobbery silly to make you chuckle.
Question: Why did the puppy sit in the shade?
Answer: Because he didn’t want to become a hot dog!
