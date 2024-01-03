Joke of the Day for January 3, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is wrapped up with laughs. Here's a funny to have you feeling cozy and silly!
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the blanket say when it fell off the bunk bed?
Answer: "Oh sheet!"
