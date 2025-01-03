Joke of the Day for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics. Here's one popping out to add some silliness to your day.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do turtles tell the best jokes?
Answer: They're shell-larious.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Bradyn Shock