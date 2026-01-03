Joke of the Day for January 3, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate the first Caturday of the year! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
How do cats talk quietly?
They whis-purr.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Showkat Chowdhury