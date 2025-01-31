Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's a silly that's long-ing to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: : Why is the giraffe the most respected creature in the animal kingdom?

Answer: Because everyone looks up to them.

Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025.  © Unsplash/Sian Cooper

