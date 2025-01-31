Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's a silly that's long-ing to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: : Why is the giraffe the most respected creature in the animal kingdom?
Answer: Because everyone looks up to them.
