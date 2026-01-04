Joke of the Day for January 4, 2026: A funny for Sunday Funday
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Sunday Funday! Here's one to make you laugh this weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why was the belt arrested?
It was caught holding up a pair of pants.
