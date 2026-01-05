Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off the first week of the new year! Here's one to make you smile this first Monday of January.

Joke of the Day

What happened to the ATM that got addicted to money? It was suffering from withdrawals.

Joke of the Day for January 5, 2026: New year, new funny! © Unsplash/Mirza Babic

