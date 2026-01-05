Joke of the Day for January 5, 2026: New year, new funny!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off the first week of the new year! Here's one to make you smile this first Monday of January.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the ATM that got addicted to money?
It was suffering from withdrawals.
