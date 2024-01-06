Joke of the Day for January 6, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking your weekend off with Caturday! Here's a kitty funny that's purr-fectly silly.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a cat's favorite TV show?
Answer: Claw and Order.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Catherine Heath