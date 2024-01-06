Joke of the Day for January 6, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is kicking your weekend off with Caturday! Here's a kitty funny that's purr-fectly silly.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a cat's favorite TV show?

Answer: Claw and Order.

Today's Joke of the Day features a binge-watching cat.  © Unsplash/Catherine Heath

