Joke of the Day for January 8, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Brrr! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to warm you up with a hearty laugh. Here's a chilly silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is the most popular snack during winter?

Answer: Ice crispy treats.

Joke of the Day for January 8, 2025.  © unsplash/Aaron Burden

