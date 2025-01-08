Joke of the Day for January 8, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to warm you up with a hearty laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is the most popular snack during winter?
Answer: Ice crispy treats.
