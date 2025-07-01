Joke of the Day for July 1, 2025: A joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one to make your smile brighter.
Joke of the Day
Why did the employee get laid off from the blanket factory?
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema