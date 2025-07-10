Joke of the Day for July 10, 2025: A cheesy joke to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is a cheesy one! Here's a funny make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What kind of cheese do you use to encourage a black bear?
Camembert.
