Joke of the Day for July 11, 2025: A quick joke to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is a laid back funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Why did the man love his furniture?
Him and his recliner go way back.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dan Gold