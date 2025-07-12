Joke of the Day for July 12, 2025: A kitten joke to celebrate Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is just kitten around! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the kittens got tired?
They wanted to catnap.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Patrick Slade