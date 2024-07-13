Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024: The best jokes for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night

Today's Joke of the Day is here in time for Caturday! Here's one to celebrate a pawsome start to the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat want a drum set?

Answer: Because it loved purr-cussion.

Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024.
Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024.  © Unsplash/Luiza Sayfullina

Check out more jokes here:

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Luiza Sayfullina

