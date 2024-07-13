Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024: The best jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is here in time for Caturday! Here's one to celebrate a pawsome start to the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat want a drum set?
Answer: Because it loved purr-cussion.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Luiza Sayfullina