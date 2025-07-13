Joke of the Day for July 13, 2025: A short joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is pitching some funny! Here's one to make you smile for Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
What animal is always at a baseball game?
A bat.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Yuma Nozaki