Joke of the Day for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call two octopuses that look exactly the same?

Answer: Itenticle.

Joke of the Day for July 14, 2024.  © Unsplash/Elle Hughes

