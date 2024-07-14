Joke of the Day for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here with some animal antics! Here's one to celebrate Sunday Funday with a silly.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call two octopuses that look exactly the same?
Answer: Itenticle.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Elle Hughes