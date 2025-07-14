Joke of the Day for July 14, 2025: An animal joke to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's a funny to start your week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

What did the lion say to her cub on his birthday?

"It's roar birthday!"

Joke of the Day for July 14, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jeff Rodgers

