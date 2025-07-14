Joke of the Day for July 14, 2025: An animal joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's a funny to start your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
What did the lion say to her cub on his birthday?
"It's roar birthday!"
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
